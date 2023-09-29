Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.04. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.