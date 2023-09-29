Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
