Grimes & Company Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.