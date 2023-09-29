Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,285 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.