Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $272.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $277.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

