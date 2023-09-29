Guggenheim Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $30.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXEL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.24.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

