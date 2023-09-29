H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 6.7 %

HEOFF opened at $1.84 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

