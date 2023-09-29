Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 1,384.9% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Halberd
