Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $178,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,632,000 after purchasing an additional 332,883 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.