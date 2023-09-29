Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

