Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

