Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,243 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

