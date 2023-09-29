Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 34,344 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.