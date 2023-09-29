Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,662 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

