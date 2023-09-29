Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,838.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,913.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,929.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

