Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.16 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

