HC Wainwright Boosts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $25.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

VERA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.36. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,394.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,219,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,914,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,179 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $22,883,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

