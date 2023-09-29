HC Wainwright Trims Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Target Price to $3.50

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.49. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
