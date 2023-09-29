Head to Head Analysis: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,457.29% -35.76% -29.27% Vivos -8,049.36% N/A -121.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $3.25 million N/A -$32.90 million ($1.74) -4.09 Vivos $40,000.00 619.63 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.58%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Vivos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

