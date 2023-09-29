Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

