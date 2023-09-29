Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 199 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

