Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 788 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

