Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 98 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $373.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.70.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

