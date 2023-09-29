Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.54. 84,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,118. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

