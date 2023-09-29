Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,870 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.