Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,990. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

