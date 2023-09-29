Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.45. 155,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,624. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.28 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

