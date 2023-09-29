Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,054 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.16. 196,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.53. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

