Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IYE stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,937. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

