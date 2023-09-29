Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $274.48. The stock had a trading volume of 86,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,726. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

