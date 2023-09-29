HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) EVP Sells $284,450.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

