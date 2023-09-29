Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $186.59. 934,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.