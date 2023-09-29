Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $462.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.11.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.04%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
