Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on the stock.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Horizonte Minerals stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.17. The firm has a market cap of £337.23 million, a PE ratio of -4,166.67 and a beta of 1.78. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
About Horizonte Minerals
