Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.17. The firm has a market cap of £337.23 million, a PE ratio of -4,166.67 and a beta of 1.78. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

