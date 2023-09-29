HSBC Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.10 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Match Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $467,703. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

