Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $609.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

