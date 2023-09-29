Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

