IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IHI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IHICF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. IHI has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get IHI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of IHI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.