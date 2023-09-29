Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

