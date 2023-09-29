Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $55,752.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $55,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $108,046.96.

On Monday, July 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $137,886.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 24.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

