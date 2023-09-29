Independent Investors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,056. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

