Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

Insider Activity at Innodata

Institutional Trading of Innodata

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,037 shares of company stock worth $1,623,914 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.