Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INODFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.

Insider Activity at Innodata

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,037 shares of company stock worth $1,623,914 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

