Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Innodata Stock Performance
NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.01.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
