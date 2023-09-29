Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Shares Up 16%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Inpex Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.