Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 345 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,291.85).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,879.20 ($2,294.79).

On Monday, July 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 285 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,296.98).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 526.80 ($6.43). 36,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 930 ($11.36). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 580.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 652.88.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.