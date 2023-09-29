Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,500.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,182,307 shares in the company, valued at $32,412,879.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Thursday, July 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $770,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

