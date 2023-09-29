Insider Selling: AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Director Sells $50,328.00 in Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) Director Alexander R. Rossi sold 279,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AgileThought Trading Down 5.5 %

AGIL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIL. Alliance Global Partners downgraded AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

