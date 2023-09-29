Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Sells $347,455.64 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brady Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRC opened at $55.68 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

