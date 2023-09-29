Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $323,148.14 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $323,148.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TNET opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

