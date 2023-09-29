Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,782,648. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

