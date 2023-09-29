International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.